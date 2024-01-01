Improved power distribution reliability with remote transformer monitoring

Complete the Form to Watch the Demo

A crystal clear picture of your distribution transformers, helps improve System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) while reducing O&M costs and the economic impact of outages.

Fill in the form to watch this short 5 minute demonstration to better see how Ubicquia’s UbiGrid DTM Monitor leverages UbiVu to help cities and utilities better manage their electrical grids by providing real-time data and predictive insights that enable proactive maintenance and outage prevention.

DTM UbiVu screenshot 1200x675
CAPTCHA
Want to Make the World Smarter, Safer, and More Connected?

Connect with us to learn more about using your existing infrastructure to accelerate 5G deployments, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public safety, and build a more resilient grid.

 

 